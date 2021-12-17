Have your say on the future of NHS services in Lincolnshire at consultation events

Health news.

A 12-week public consultation on the future of four Lincolnshire NHS services will close next Thursday, December 23.

The final live consultation event is being held in Boston tomorrow (Saturday, December 18), from 2-4pm at the Len Medlock Centre in St George’s Road.

At these events, clinicians will explain the service proposals in more detail, and those attending will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their views.

Attendees must register online before these events. Alternatively, please contact us on 01522 421860 or email [email protected] to register for an event, for more information about the consultation, or for help completing the questionnaire.

The consultation, which launched on September 30, is giving people from across the county the chance to share their views on the future delivery of the following services:

* Orthopaedic surgery across Lincolnshire

* Stroke services across Lincolnshire

* Urgent and emergency care at Grantham and District Hospital

* Acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital

To date, the consultation has generated feedback from a range of activities, including live events in Boston, Sleaford, Grantham, Lincoln, Skegness, Spalding, Gainsborough and Louth; online events; and consultation team attendance at market days and meetings across the county.

John Turner, chief executive of NHS Lincolnshire CCG said: “Through our ‘Healthy Conversation 2019’ engagement exercise , we heard that the people of Lincolnshire want high quality services, delivered in local communities, and that we need to preserve our hospital services for those who really need it.

“This public consultation on the future of four Lincolnshire NHS services asks people to share their views and feedback on proposals which we believe will best serve our population.”