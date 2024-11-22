Health service praised as ‘Lincolnshire success story’

By Jamie Waller
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:34 GMT
One You Lincolnshire has proven to be a success in helping people kick unhealthy habits, according to officials.One You Lincolnshire has proven to be a success in helping people kick unhealthy habits, according to officials.
One You Lincolnshire has proven to be a success in helping people kick unhealthy habits, according to officials.
A health service which helps people curb unhealthy habits has been praised after being renewed for at least three more years.

One You Lincolnshire provides help to those who smoke, drink too much, are overweight or don’t exercise enough.

Lincolnshire County Council heard on Wednesday (November 20) how cost-effective it was, saving health services £4 for every £1 spent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will continue to operate until at least 2028 and will aim to further help the county’s more deprived areas.

Andy Fox, public health consultant, told the community wellbeing committee that the programme was a “Lincolnshire success story” which had beaten its targets.

The model is now being implemented in other areas.

“The challenge now is to reach those in the most deprived communities, as preventative services tend to get used by people in best health,” Mr Fox said.

“Our new target is for half of all interactions to come from the bottom socio-economic 30 per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The service is having a positive effect on inequality, but it can do more.”

If the service receives extra government funding, it will run pilots specifically targeting the areas most in need.

Mr Fox added that the exercise programme had proved so popular with a “fun, non-stigmatising approach” that some people had asked to take it more than once.

People can be referred to it by their GPs or hospitals or can register their own interest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Samuels, the executive director of adult care and community wellbeing, said it has fitted in with the new government’s approach to modernising health services.

“They want to move from treatment to prevention, from hospitals to communities, and from analogue to digital,” he said.

“It’s a lot of work, but it will deliver the best possible life for Lincolnshire residents without needing to go into the NHS.”

The contract costs £3.4m per year, and can be extended for two further three-year periods.

Councillors enthusiastically backed the renewal, with Councillor Hugo Marfleet (Con) saying it was a “great service that’s fit for the modern day”.

Related topics:Lincolnshire County CouncilAndy FoxPeopleCouncillors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice