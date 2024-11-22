Health service praised as ‘Lincolnshire success story’
One You Lincolnshire provides help to those who smoke, drink too much, are overweight or don’t exercise enough.
Lincolnshire County Council heard on Wednesday (November 20) how cost-effective it was, saving health services £4 for every £1 spent.
It will continue to operate until at least 2028 and will aim to further help the county’s more deprived areas.
Andy Fox, public health consultant, told the community wellbeing committee that the programme was a “Lincolnshire success story” which had beaten its targets.
The model is now being implemented in other areas.
“The challenge now is to reach those in the most deprived communities, as preventative services tend to get used by people in best health,” Mr Fox said.
“Our new target is for half of all interactions to come from the bottom socio-economic 30 per cent.
“The service is having a positive effect on inequality, but it can do more.”
If the service receives extra government funding, it will run pilots specifically targeting the areas most in need.
Mr Fox added that the exercise programme had proved so popular with a “fun, non-stigmatising approach” that some people had asked to take it more than once.
People can be referred to it by their GPs or hospitals or can register their own interest.
Martin Samuels, the executive director of adult care and community wellbeing, said it has fitted in with the new government’s approach to modernising health services.
“They want to move from treatment to prevention, from hospitals to communities, and from analogue to digital,” he said.
“It’s a lot of work, but it will deliver the best possible life for Lincolnshire residents without needing to go into the NHS.”
The contract costs £3.4m per year, and can be extended for two further three-year periods.
Councillors enthusiastically backed the renewal, with Councillor Hugo Marfleet (Con) saying it was a “great service that’s fit for the modern day”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.