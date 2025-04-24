Hearing Voices mental health group to celebrate 20 years of supporting lives

Sleaford Hearing Voices Festival.

A group that was set up to support people who may hear voices, have visions, beliefs, or experiences linked to schizophrenia and other mental health conditions, marks its 20th anniversary with a special event next month.

Sleaford Hearing Voices group was set up by Cathy McNulty, a community mental health worker.

She recalls when she started the project in 2005 when there was only one other such group that met in Lincoln, saying: “I was working with the NHS local mental health services in a community based team as an occupational therapist.

"I was inspired by an amazing man called Ron Coleman at a conference in 2010, to ensure that Sleaford had a Hearing Voices group. His wife has continued to champion his work on recovery for people.

"After leaving the NHS in 2012, I continued to support the Sleaford Hearing Voices group to ensure it survived, working with them as a feral occupational therapist, and a volunteer."

The Sleaford Hearing Voices group will hold an anniversary celebration festival event at the New Life Conference Centre on Mareham Lane, Sleaford, starting at 10am on May 16, finishing at 3pm.

There will be speakers from their group and guest speakers.

Cathy, who is an Associate Lecturer for Sheffield Hallam University, said the conference will be a celebration of the work they have done as a group and the need to promote it further to have a Lincolnshire-wide network of support groups.

She said: “We aim to provide a place for people who hear voices and who may see visions or have beliefs or experiences that others find difficult to understand. If you choose to come to the group, then you can be as open about your experiences as you like and you can also share as much of what you are going through as you feel comfortable with.

"Sometimes group members share things that they have found helpful, for example, managing difficulties with sleep, also understanding, and coping with anxiety. We also talk about everyday life, and occasionally we go for a walk together.”

The group invites speakers to join and talk about their experiences of hearing voices and other similar things. Cathy adds: “Everyone’s experiences of mental health are different, although we do find that some people go through things that are in common with other members of the group. Confidentiality is respected by group members and facilitators.”

They meet on the second Friday of each month, 11am-12.45pm in a room at Sleaford Town Hall. There is no charge, membership is free.

She said: “A significant point made by group members today was the lack of knowledge and awareness of Hearing Voices Groups in Lincolnshire and how people have struggled to find these groups and that needs to change. They would have welcomed involvement much earlier on in their experiences.

“For many years, there were only two community-based Hearing Voices Groups in Lincolnshire, one in Lincoln and ours in Sleaford. In recent years, local mental health services have taken an interest in this different way of supporting vulnerable people away from the more medicalised model of practice. This has made a significant difference, and now there is another group in Spalding.

"People frequently need a bridge of support to come to a Hearing Voices group, and local mental health workers have made the difference.”

They have links with the National Hearing Voices Network. www.hearing-voices.org If you are interested in learning more about the Hearing Voices group, contact Cathy at 07528 535648 or Chris at 07895 971294.