Heckington yoga teacher shortlisted for county sport award

Heckington yoga teacher Ann Riddell.

Ann Riddell has been shortlisted for the Health and Wellbeing category of the Lincolnshire Sport and Physical Activity Awards 2022.

She has been a firm part of the Heckington community for many years, teaching yoga for the last four of those to more than 300 people. She regularly runs free mini yoga challenges, has run yoga classes for North Kesteven District Council and recently ran chair yoga classes for the Get Fit For Life Programme.

All this is in addition to the six classes and private lessons she runs each week from her home studio, Ann’s Yoga Lounge, aimed at people of all shapes and abilities.

Ann is one of three people shortlisted for the Health and Wellbeing Award. She said all the nominees are amazing.

“I love being a yoga teacher and helping more people discover the amazing benefits that yoga can bring. One of my clients used to have a walking stick and now he can stand on his head. I love spreading the word about yoga and I’ve been doing more events in the community to help with that,” she said. “As I always tell my clients, yoga isn’t about being able to touch your toes, it’s about what you learn on the way down.”

The Lincolnshire Sport and Physical Activity Awards recognise and celebrate the people, organisations, clubs and volunteers who have had a positive impact through their commitment to sport and physical activity.