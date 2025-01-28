Help build a health service fit for the future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS in Lincolnshire are playing their part in the launch the consultation for the 10-Year Health Plan, and we want to hear from you — patients, their families and the wider public — about your NHS story.

Whether you have a little to say or a lot, your views, experiences and ideas will shape immediate steps and long-term changes through a new 10-Year Health Plan for the NHS.

Health and care staff are working harder than ever to get services back on track, to get waiting lists down and consistently deliver the best quality of care we can for the people of Lincolnshire. We are redesigning how we deliver care, bringing treatment closer to home and taking advantage of the latest technology and innovation. Those efforts are already delivering more value for taxpayers’ money.

But we also know change is needed. We know that many of the solutions we need are already happening so want to hear your feedback on those too..

NHS photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash

Pete Burnett, Director of Strategic Planning, Integration and Partnerships said

“Our staff are our greatest asset, so we know it is not just recovery we need to worry about — it is resilience too. Productivity does not mean asking our staff to do more but giving them the tools they need — whether it’s modern buildings, flexible working or better-connected tech — to work more efficiently, and therefore provide better, faster, safe care for patients.

This is a once in a generation opportunity to make the NHS fit for the future. Together we can fix it. We need your voice.

You can make your voice heard to build a better future for the NHS and Lincolnshire by taking the online survey.

Go to change.nhs.uk to find out how you can take part.