Help improve support for autistic people, their families and carers in Lincolnshire

The Lincolnshire Autism Partnership Board is asking autistic people, their families and carers for their views on how to ensure the county is a place that respects all autistic people and offers them the right support at the right time.

The feedback will be used to shape Lincolnshire’s new five-year All Age Autism Strategy and action plan, ensuring it addresses the concerns that are most important to autistic people and their families.

Coun Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care, said: “Although we’ve made progress over the last few years, we know there is still more that can be done to improve services for autistic children, young people and adults, and their families and carers.

“We want to hear about your experiences and ideas, so we can better understand what’s important to autistic people of all ages, their families and carers, so we can work with local support groups, agencies and organisations to develop better support.

“So please sign up for one of our upcoming workshops or complete our online survey to make sure your views are known, and help us make Lincolnshire a great place to live for autistic people.”

Jo Minchin, newly-appointed co-chairman of Lincolnshire Autism Partnership Board, added: “We want these workshops to be the start of an ongoing conversation with you about what we need to do to make life better for autistic people and their families in Lincolnshire.”

To book a place at any of the workshops, email [email protected] or phone 01522 554089, giving your name and contact details and which event you would like to attend. Also explain any specific requirements you have to help you attend and participate in an event or get access to a venue. Each workshop will have the same agenda and purpose; the only difference will be the location, venue and attendees. You do not need to attend every workshop unless you want to.

An online survey will be available for those people not able to attend the workshops, and those who prefer to say what they think in this way. Information and links will be published shortly. Paper copies will be available on request.

The workshops will be:

○ Friday September 10, 10am-12.30pm, Elliott Room, Bishop Grosseteste University, Longdales Road, Lincoln, LN1 3DY

○ Monday September 13, 2-4.30pm, Jubilee Church Life Centre, 5, London Road, Grantham, NG31 6EY

○ Thursday September 16, 2-4.30pm, Online

○ Wednesday September 22, 2-4.30pm, Alford Manor House, West Street, Alford, LN13 9HT

The Lincolnshire Autism Partnership Board (LAPB) aims to improve support for autistic people. It includes autistic people, local authorities, health providers, police, charities, schools, families, carers and individuals. The LAPB want to ensure that autistic people are respected and understood by their community; people know about autism, so that autistic people are treated fairly; and autistic people live a fulfilling life and can get support if needed

The board meets four times a year and has responsibility for overseeing the delivery of the autism strategy action plan. It needs to produce a new strategy and wants to make sure that the needs and views of autistic people, their families and carers determine what it commits to doing over the next five years.

The LAPB would like to increase the membership of the board. If anyone would like to find out about having a longer term role and influence in improving the lives of autistic people in Lincolnshire, email [email protected]

The current Lincolnshire strategy and implementation plan is available here: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/directory-record/61667/all-age-autism-strategy

A new National Autism Strategy was launched in July 2021 along with an action plan. A summary briefing about the strategy from the Local Government Association can be found here: The National Strategy for Autistic People, Children and Young People 2021 to 2026 | Local Government Association