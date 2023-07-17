Help Jo fulfil dying wish to launch Woodhall Spa's Guides

​After being given just months to live, a Woodhall Spa business owner is now hoping to resurrect the town’s Guides group before she dies.

Jo and Mike's wedding at St Peter’s Church, with the Rainbows and Guides as a guard of honour.

​Jo Rinfret, 45, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2021, and after having a mastectomy, was told the cancer was just confined to her breast.

But it was later found that it had spread to her ovaries, so she underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy which was thought to be successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But then in April 2022, she started experiencing pain again and it was found the cancer had returned and had spread to her peritoneum (the membrane that lines the abdominal cavity).

Jo and Mike Rinfret's wedding at St Peter’s Church.

Jo was then put on a new drug trial in London, which was unfortunately unsuccessful and was stopped in September, and then she was put on chemotherapy again, but in December, she was told that the chemotherapy wasn’t working as the cancer was too aggressive, and that sadly she had only an estimated three months to live.

Incredibly, she is still working at her Neat and Pressed dry cleaning in Woodhall Spa even now, and said she has tried to stay positive – even threatening to kick her doctor out of her hospital room if he continued to be negative when she said she would plan her wedding to her partner Mike for April 2023!

"He said I wouldn’t see April, and I asked him if he had a crystal ball? If he was going to continue being negative he could leave!” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There are days when it feels so unfair, but it is what it is and I can’t sit here crying over it, wasting what time I’ve got left.”

Jo Rinfret is trying to relaunch Woodhall Spa's Guides group. Photo: Holly Parkinson

She married Mike at St Peter’s Church in April this year, with the Rainbows and Guides of the Woodhall Spa groups she leads as a guard of honour.

She was even able to attend the Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival, having a morphine injection by Marie Curie nurses to manage her pain.

And now, Jo is planning to relaunch the 2nd Woodhall Spa Guides before she passes away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I run the Rainbows and Brownies in Woodhall and have lots of girls feeding up in the next six months into the two closest units which both have long waiting lists, one being nearly 18 months long,” she explained, “There are groups in Horncastle and Coningsby but they have long waiting lists and if we don’t start the Guides group, we might lose these girls.”

After a successful appeal for help to run the Guides, Jo now has the help of a number of local ladies to run the group, and is appealing for any local girls who would be interested in joining the Guides to get in touch right away as they are hoping to restart the group in September on Thursday evenings.

Any girls aged between ten and 14 years old are welcome