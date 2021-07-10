Here's where you can walk-in to get a Covid-19 vaccination in Lincolnshire

Walk-in vaccination sessions are being held across the county.

As many of us get a sense of an impending return to some kind of new normal, it is arguably more important than ever that we all get vaccinated twice, particularly with the continuing rise of the Delta variant of the virus amongst younger unvaccinated people, who make up the bulk of those still to be vaccinated in Lincolnshire

“Right now we have vaccinated 83.7% of all the people who need to have the vaccination,” explains Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG. “We need to hit 85% and the gap, in terms of numbers of people, is around 9,000. It sounds like a big number, but it isn’t really when you think about where we started just over six months ago, and we have the vaccine supply and infrastructure in place to make it happen, we just need people to come forwards, particularly those aged 18-29.

“The success of the England football team over recent weeks has given all of us a massive boost and I think people are now beginning to think about a return to some kind of new normal, being able to get out and about more easily, and seeing family and friends, as well as for some the opportunity to travel abroad. But to do all of these things as safely as possible you need to be vaccinated twice.”

The last 24 hours has seen a surge in holiday bookings since the government announced that fully vaccinated people returning to the UK from amber list countries will not have to self-isolate after 19th July.

“And this is great news for all of us and we want to make that happen for as many people as possible by continuing to offer both walk-in and pre-bookable vaccinations. But we are concerned that many of the more recent covid cases are amongst younger and unvaccinated people. So our message is simple – getting vaccinated is the best way to get maximum protection against covid, so get protected to enjoy the summer,” explains Rebecca.

As in previous weekends there are a series of walk-in events being run across Lincolnshire (see table under Notes to Editors), including at the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground, as well as at the Co-op Pharmacy at Parkside, Boston, and in the Lincoln Mosque car park. Next week there are more walk-in opportunities (see table under Notes to Editors) including late night walk-ins on Thursday 15th July, until 10pm, at the two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground.

“In addition to these sites, we’ve also added a number of others in Boston, Spalding, and at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough, as well as in Stamford at the old VW garage on Uffington Road (which is pre-bookable only via the national booking system or by calling 119). Please do take advantage of these walk-ins or if you’d prefer book an appointment by calling 119 or vising the national booking system.

If you are unsure about having the vaccination, just come and talk to us – any of our teams are happy to listen to your questions and concerns, and provide the information you need to make an informed choice. We are so close to where we need to be, but once again we need your help to get us over the line, so please do the right thing and get protected, not only so you can enjoy the summer, but for your own sake and that of your family and friends,” adds Rebecca.

*This week there will be walk-in opportunities available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis as follows:

Storehouse, Skegness – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-5pm, Saturday 10th July

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – offering AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am – 12pm Sunday 11th July, and Pfizer, first and second doses walk-ins 1pm–5pm Sunday 11th July

Boston Co-op pharmacy, Parkside – Pfizer and AZ walk-ins, first and second doses, 9am-12.15pm Saturday 10th July

Lincoln Mosque – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 12pm-3pm, Saturday 10th July

PRSA MVC, Boston – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, Saturday 10th, Sunday 11th July, Monday 12th July, Tuesday 13th July, Wednesday 14th July, Thursday 15th July (including late night walk-ins until 10pm), Friday 16th July

Lincolnshire Showground MVC – offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance), first and second doses, Saturday 10th, Sunday 11th July, Monday 12th July, Tuesday 13th July, Wednesday 14th July, Thursday 15th July (including late night walk-ins until 10pm), Friday 16th July

Stamford - we are also pleased to confirm that vaccinations are now available in Stamford, in the former VW garage opposite Morrisons. Appointments are available by calling 119 or via the national booking system.

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough – offering Pfizer or AZ, first and second doses, 9am-3pm, Tuesday 13th July

Fenside Community Centre (PE21 8NL) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 9am-5pm, Tuesday 13th July

St Nicholas Hall, Skirbeck (PE21 0AA) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses, 9am-5pm, Wednesday 14th July