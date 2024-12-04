Honouring staff for their outstanding service to St Hugh’s Hospital

Staff at St Hugh’s Hospital in Grimsby have been celebrated for their years of loyalty, dedication, and valued contribution.

The Long Service Awards, given by Healthcare Management Trust, which runs St Hugh’s, aim to recognise team members for the significant amount of time they have been with the organising and continually put our patients at the centre of everything they do.

St Hugh’s Hospital provides treatments and procedures for a range of specialists including orthopaedics, cardiology, gynaecology and gastroenterology.

Receiving Long Service Awards this year were Gill Firth, Endoscopy Manager and Sharon Lee, Admin Team Leader who have both been at St Hugh’s for 35 years.

Gill joined the organisation as an Enrolled Nurse at the beginning of 1989 before moving to the Endoscopy team in 1994 and has been involved in the department’s growth ever since.

“Originally Endoscopy was carried out in a patient room on a Saturday morning, but now I am proud to say it is a fully functioning Endoscopy Unit employing 12 staff,” she explained.

“I have been very proud to have worked at St Hugh’s Hospital over the years. I have a lovely team who share the same work ethic and care about each other and the department, which makes my job a very easy and rewarding one. I am very proud to have received this award and grateful to HMT for recognising my achievements and continued long service.”

Sharon joined soon after she had started her family. Her first role was as a part-time receptionist, working in the evenings. She said: “I wanted a role that I could fit around my family and now I could not imagine working anywhere else.

“The staff are great to work with, and I have gained another family. Over the years, I have seen the hospital evolve, and progress with new projects to help our community. I am honoured and grateful to receive this award. It is very nice to be recognised for your loyal service, it makes you feel appreciated.”

Karen Fowler was celebrated for being at St Hugh’s for 25 years alongside Porter Neil Hallett, Receptionist Tonya Middleton, Karen Wilson, a Registered General Nurse and Julie Webber, a Healthcare Support Worker in Theatres were all recognised for 15 years of service.

Kirsty Miller, Housekeeping Supervisor, Tracey Dalby, Endoscopy Administrator, Leslie Campbell, Healthcare Support Worker, Sandra Clark, a Healthcare Support Worker in Endoscopy, Caroline Dayton, a Medical Secretary, and Claire Green, a referrals and enquiries co-ordinator, were recognised for their 10 years of service.

HMT Trustee Lisa Geary and Ellen Colley, Head of Clinical Services at St Hugh’s Hospital, presented each member of staff with a special certificate and voucher. Twenty-seven other staff members who have been with the Trust for five or three years were also recognised.

Ellen Colley said: “I was delighted to present this year’s Long Service Awards to colleagues, in varied roles across our hospital, whose unwavering commitment ensures high standards of care for all our patients. These awards provide a valuable opportunity to recognise the dedication and impactful contributions our staff make in delivering exceptional service to our local community.”