Horncastle's Freya Harris and dog Echo shortlisted for Kennel Club's Hero Dog Award

Australian Shepherd Echo with Freya Harris. Photo credit: BeatMedia/Kennel Club

​The Kennel Club has unveiled the finalists and opened the public vote for its prestigious Hero Dog Award 2024, ahead of the final taking place at Crufts – running from March 7 to 10 – and eight-year-old Freya Harris and her Australian Shepherd dog Echo are among the five shortlisted.

Freya was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumour in 2021, a rare form of kidney cancer that affects around one in 80 children in the UK each year, and she has had chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery to remove a kidney in that time.

Freya’s parents decided to get her a dog in 2022 to encourage her to go for walks after spending so much time in hospital for her treatment, and Freya decided to take up dog showing with Echo and they placed second in her category in the 2023 Crufts.

Freya Harris with mum Gemma (centre) with The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2024 finalists. Photo: BeatMedia/Kennel Club

She also won the Child of Courage award at the 2023 Pride of Britain awards, and just a few weeks later, her family received the wonderful news that her latest scan showed that she was clear of cancer.

Her mum Gemma said that she will have scans every three months to monitor her progress, but the news was fantastic for their family and friends.

"She still has some lumps and bumps on her lungs, but they are behaving at the moment, so as far as we’re concerned, she gets to be a normal child again which is wonderful.”

Now Freya and Echo have been shortlisted as finalists in The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, and the duo were unveiled with the other four finalists today (Tuesday) at the official launch of Green Park in London.

Freya said that she was really shocked to find out she had been shortlisted for the award:

"Considering I never thought I’d be able to go in the main ring for the Best in Show, it’s going to be really exciting for me and I can’t wait.”

It was an early start for the family, at 6am, and Freya said that Echo was also really excited at the launch, and was running around trying to make friends with all the other dogs and their owners!

Freya added that she has a new outfit all planned for the awards on March 10 – but said what she was planning to wear was a secret!

Gemma said: “For Echo to get the recognition she deserves on top of Freya getting the all clear is just the icing on the cake.

"Considering where we were just two years ago when she’d had the major surgery, we’re completely thrilled for them.”

The 2024 award ambassador and Paralympian Libby Clegg will present the winner of the public vote on the final day of Crufts in the Resorts World Arena on March 10.

The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award celebrates the true meaning of man’s best friend, the unique relationship between humans and dogs, and the extraordinary roles they play throughout our lives.