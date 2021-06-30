Hospice Hero Layla raises over £580 for local charity

Layla has become a Hospice Hero after raising over £580.

Layla, from Scunthorpe, has been busy fundraising for Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare where her mum works as an Advanced Assistant on its Inpatient Unit, by setting up a plant stall set up in her front garden from seeds she had grown from scratch.

The fundraising seed was firmly planted last year when Layla raised £180 selling her produce for Lindsey Lodge, so she was determined to branch out and sell even more plants this year, and began cultivating her campaign in February.

Layla’s mum Leah said: “Layla had so many seedlings that we had to put them in my mum and dad’s greenhouses, as well as Layla’s own greenhouse in our garden.

“She grew hundreds of plants to sell! There were 36 tomato plants in total, four types of sunflower, lavender, sweet peas, poppies and petunias – to name just a few.”

She added: “Layla’s already making plans for next year’s stall and she’s determined it will be her biggest year yet. She really loves doing it!”

To boost her fundraising total, Layla also created and raffled off a hanging basket.

And she’s not stopping there – next up on Layla’s list is a sponsored shark dive in July at Skegness Aquarium organised by Lindsey Lodge.

Leah added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported Layla’s plant stall, whether they bought plants or just made a donation, like our bin men did, we’re really grateful for all of the support.

Lindsey Lodge fundraiser Selina Doyle: “What Layla has achieved is incredible – so much time and effort has been put into her fundraising, she clearly has a real talent for gardening.

“By raising over £100, she has already become one of our official Hospice Heroes and has been awarded with her very own medal and certificate, as well as featuring on our Heroes Wall of Fame on our website.

“On behalf of everyone at Lindsey Lodge, I’d like to say a big well done and thank you to Layla for her support, she really is an inspiration!”