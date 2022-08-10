Hospice opens new wing

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey Lodge patients and staff are pictured at The Butterfly Wing opening

The Mayors of North Lincolnshire (Coun John Briggs), Brigg (Coun Brian Parker) and Bottesford (Coun John Davison) joined staff, volunteers and supporters to watch Wellbeing patient Ashley Watkins, Matron Karen Andrew, Chairman Alan Bell and local GP and former chair of North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group Dr Faisal Baig in cutting the official ribbon on The Butterfly Wing.

The opening has seen the charity significantly increase its inpatient capacity, from 10 to 16 beds, in response to an increasing demand for its services and the ongoing pressure on bed availability within the NHS.

Lindsey Lodge Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “The opening of The Butterfly Wing is a significant milestone for us, demonstrating our drive to provide excellent palliative and end of life and symptom management care in North Lincolnshire, and beyond.”

Lindsey Lodge Chairman Alan Bell (left) is pictured with The Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Cllr John Briggs (second left), The Mayor Brigg, Cllr Brian Parker (centre), Mayor of Bottesford, Cllr John Davison (second right) and Former Chair of North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group Dr Faisal Baig (right)

A celebratory event held at its Meet and Eat Restaurant, saw members of the local community join the Lindsey Lodge team for cupcakes and a glass of fizz.

Karen added: “The bedrooms look fantastic and it was lovely to see so many people join us to mark our 30th birthday year in such a special way, from past and present staff to volunteers, donors and supporters.

“Thank you to theoutgoing North Lincolnshire CCG, who not only supported and encouraged us to undertake this development, but also provided capital funding and the first yea’s operating costs.”