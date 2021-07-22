Hospice to hold Annual General Meeting

Lindsay Lodge.

The public and members of the media are welcome to attend Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare meeting, set to take place on Tuesday August 3 in the Trophy Room at Heslam Park, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe DN16 2AG.

The meeting will start at 4pm and will include a presentation of Lindsey Lodge’s Annual Review, its Quality Account and Annual Accounts for the period 2020/21, as well as an opportunity for the public to pose questions to the Lindsey Lodge Board of Trustees and Senior Managers about its current financial position and strategic direction.

The number of people wishing to attend the meeting will inform whether this will be face to face, or via Zoom. Therefore, a booking system is in place. If you wish to attend, please email [email protected] or phone the Admin Team on 01724 270835 by Wednesday July 28.