Hospital car park charges to rise to ‘improve provision’

Hospital car park charges are to rise to ‘improve provision’.

Car park charges at three Lincolnshire hospitals are being increased to ‘improve provision for visitors and patients’.

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group is increasing the charges at Boston, Lincoln, and Grantham hospitals.

The Group says the increases have been kept to a minimum, and are part of a series of changes that have recently been made.

This includes having more spaces across the sites dedicated solely for use by patients and visitors, recently implemented and already helping to reduce some of the stress caused by coming to the hospitals.

Improvements and repairs have also been made to many of the public car parks and plans are in place for further works to be completed in the coming months. Visits up to 30 minutes also remain free.

Mike Parkhill, Group Chief Estates and Facilities Officer, said: “Parking charges were reduced at the hospitals in 2020 and these prices have remained in place for the last five years.

“We continue to have concessions in place for many patients and this has not changed. This includes those with a blue badge, those patients undergoing cancer treatment and parents/guardians staying with children who are admitted to one of our wards. For further information about our concessions we advise patients to talk to the ward or department that is caring for them.

“We are also continuing to offer the first 30 minutes for free for all patients and visitors to our hospitals.”

The changes, which see the biggest increase of £3 for more than four hours, will come into effect from Tuesday, July 1 as follows.

Up to 30 minutes -FREE

Up to 1 hour – £2

Up to 2 hours – £3

Up to 3 hours – £4

Up to 4 hours – £5

Longer than 4 hours – £6

Motorcycle parking – FREE

Blue Badge holders – Remains FREE (the vehicle needs to be pre-registered at main reception with the blue badge displayed in the windscreen. Vehicles previously registered will still be on the system).