Hospital staff to take on 12-hour sponsored CPR-a-thon to raise funds for life-saving kit

Members of the CPR-a-athon team getting ready for the 12-hour fundraiser. Pictured (from left) critical care outreach ACP Hayley Head, clinical support worker Kirsten Jackson from the Hospital At Night Team and critical care ACP Robert Hefferman.

The CPR-a-thon will take place on Friday, April 26, from 8am to 8pm.

It will involve members of the Critical Care Outreach Team, the Hospital at Night Team, the Resuscitation Team, and the Intensive Care Unit Team.

The aim is to raise funds for a machine that performs mechanical chest compressions if a person has a cardiac arrest and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is prolonged.

The hospital has a LUCAS CPR Chest Compression System machine that is kept within the Emergency Department to help to resuscitate patients; however, on occasions, it has not been available for use in other parts of the hospital. The hope is to raise enough funds to buy a second one.

Advanced clinical practitioner in critical care Hayley Head said: “We can perform CPR for 90 minutes, whilst reversing the cause of a cardiac arrest. This can be tremendously demanding, both mentally and physically, for everyone involved.

“LUCAS is able to maintain the rhythm and pressure needed to give patients the best possible chance of survival and also the best chance of recovery. With the support of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity we are hoping to raise the funds to purchase a second machine.

“This will then be used as needed across many of the hospital wards.”

The CPR-a-thon will involve 15 colleagues who will take it in turns to perform CPR. It will be held in an area of the Outpatients Department waiting room.

Hayley added: “Performing CPR is probably the most physically demanding part of our jobs as healthcare professionals, so please feel free to pop down and show your support to the team.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Fundraiser Gary Burr said: “Our teams do an amazing job caring for our patients. We are so proud to support this great team and event that will not only raise awareness, but also funds to help our colleagues to continue saving lives. A second LUCAS machine will provide enhanced care for our patients.”

Last year, the Critical Care Outreach team were called to 37 cardiac arrests across the hospital, excluding A&E and the Intensive Care Unit.