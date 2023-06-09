Hospital trust chooses Boston as the location for the first carers’ hub

​United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has announced it is creating its first carers hub for the county – which will be located in Boston.

Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.

It is estimated there are more than 80,000 unpaid care partners and an additional 6,000 young carers in Lincolnshire who could benefit from such a hub.

​The trust says it aims to open the new hub at Pilgrim Hospital by the autumn – with plans to roll out more across ULHT’s other sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This will provide an area for accessing information about support and advice,” a spokesperson explained. “The hub will be run by ULHT and Carers First will be providing carers with information, advice and support to help in their caring role. This could include information on the support available in their local community, advice on benefits or as a working carer, access to a statutory carers assessment or events and activities locally that can give them a short break from caring.

Jennie Negus, Head of Patient Experience at ULHT said: “We see our carers as expert healthcare advisors who offer essential insight into the care and needs of our patients. We therefore consider our carers our partners; as we work together for their mutual benefit.

“Care partners help make life easier for people, assisting them with difficult tasks that they cannot manage themselves as well as providing emotional support. Carers help in all different ways and are often family members or close friends.”