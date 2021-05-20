Hospital trust gets £250,000 to invest in digital transformation

Paul Matthew of ULHT

The Trust is one of 32 NHS organisations to receive support in the second wave of the Digital Aspirants programme.

The money will be used to develop the Trust’s digital strategy and business case to deliver an electronic health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, health and care organisations have used digital technology to support the delivery of safe, high quality care. In Lincolnshire this has included the use of video and telephone consultations.

Plans and funding are also in place around introducing electronic health records and electronic medicines management systems across the Trust, which will help to improve patient experience and safety.

Director of Finance and Digital, Paul Matthew, said: “We have learnt so much during the COVID-19 pandemic and this has resulted in a lot of digital transformation already taking place across the Trust. By being part of the Digital Aspirants programme, it will enable us to do even more. This is great news for our brilliant teams and also for all of our patients across the Trust at Lincoln, Pilgrim, Grantham and Louth hospitals.”