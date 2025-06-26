Hospital trust seeks voluntary redundancies as it faces £3m blackhole

Pilgrim Hospital.

The trust which runs Lincolnshire’s hospitals has started a voluntary redundancy scheme to help close a £3.7m gap in its budget.

Backroom staff who don’t interact directly with patients can take a severance payment in a ‘mutually agreed resignation scheme’.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) hasn’t commented on whether there could be further redundancies if not enough people take the offer up.

Financial reports show the trust is due to spend £3.7m more than its income over the 2025/26 financial year if no action is taken.

It says it will continue to look at ways of saving money throughout the year in an effort to break-even.

Health services have struggled in recent years with the rising cost of wages and energy, while they have seen growing demand and a push from government to increase standards.

Sarah Connery, chief executive at LPFT said: “The trust, like all NHS organisations, has a responsibility to use taxpayers’ money as effectively and efficiently as possible, ensuring we live within the funding allocated to us.

“To aid meeting our financial obligations this year, we have offered colleagues the opportunity to apply for mutually agreed resignation schemes which enables people willing to leave employment on a voluntary basis the opportunity to do so with a severance payment. This has been offered to non-patient facing colleagues only.

“At all times, the quality and safety of our care remains our top priority.”

LPFT runs Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, County Hospital Louth, and Grantham and District Hospital.

A report to the trust’s board earlier this month outlined the ways it is attempting to save money.

“Dedicated programmes of work will be undertaken to explore opportunities around productivity, clinical pathways, prescribing, support services redesign, non-pay efficiencies, releasing time to care and income generation,” the report says.

It adds: “Development of the Trust plans for 2025/26 has been a challenge in light of financial constraints across Lincolnshire, but teams have worked collectively to achieve a realistic plan.”

In recent months, the NHS has driven trusts and integrated care boards (ICBs) hard to cut out wasteful spending and tackle projected deficits. By driving out the culture of deficits, around £2.2 billion previously set aside for deficit support is expected to be freed up, so it can be reinvested in critical resources like staff, medicines, new technology and equipment where they are most needed.