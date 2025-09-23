Hospitals youngest patients to benefit from abseiler’s generous donation

Emma Kane presenting a cheque to members of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity and Neonatal Unit, Pilgrim Hospital Boston

A thrilling, Anfield cheering, flag waving thanks to Emma for undertaking her charity abseil from the top of Liverpool Football Club’s Main Stand and raising a fantastic £625 for the neonatal units at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Earlier in the year, Emma Kane, from Wyberton, Boston put her trust in a single rope and leant back off the top edge of the iconic stadium, some 100ft above ground and started her descent down the side of the building, passing the Club’s huge official crest on the way.

Emma said: “My son, Jack, was born eight weeks premature and spent the first three weeks of his life at the neo-natal units at Lincoln and Boston hospitals.

The abseil is my way to say thank you to all the staff for the exemplary care he received.”

Emma recently returned to the neo-natal unit at Pilgrim Hospital to thank some of the staff who looked after Jack. She said: “You forget how small and vulnerable the babies are and how much looking after they need. I feel so proud to have raised this money and know that whatever my donation can go towards, whether a small item or part of a big machine like the C-PAP machine that kept Jack alive, every penny will help.”

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group Chief Executive, Professor Karen Dunderdale was full of praise for Emma, particularly as she is a Liverpool FC fan! She expressed her thanks and said: “I know how big that football stadium is and as such it was very courageous of Emma to take on this challenge. We are so grateful for her raising funds for our neonatal units.”

In 2024, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity received over £1million in donations and funded projects across the county’s hospitals in Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Louth.

More information on how people can support the Charity’s work and help provide those extras that improve patients’ lives can be found on the website: www.ulhcharity.org.uk