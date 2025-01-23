Hotline issued due to unforseen closure of Night Light Cafe in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:40 BST
The Night Light Cafe in Skegness is closing due to unforseen circumstances.The Night Light Cafe in Skegness is closing due to unforseen circumstances.
The Night Light Cafe in Skegness is closing due to unforseen circumstances.
A hotline has been issued for anyone needing support following the ‘unforseen’ closure of a Night Light Cafe in Skegness.

The mental health service at 40 Algitha Road is run as a safe place to talk and share feelings on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday evenings from 5pm to 8pm.

However, a post on social media said the closure first announced yesterday (Wednesday) will continue on two more dates.

The cafe will now be closed:

• Friday, 24th January

• Sunday, 26th January

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said a spokesperson. “Your wellbeing is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding, and please take care.”

Anyone in need of support during this time is asked to call:

Mental Health Helpline: 0800 001 4331

In Crisis: Call 111 and select Option 2 for urgent help.

For details email [email protected].

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice