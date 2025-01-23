Hotline issued due to unforseen closure of Night Light Cafe in Skegness

The Night Light Cafe in Skegness is closing due to unforseen circumstances.

A hotline has been issued for anyone needing support following the ‘unforseen’ closure of a Night Light Cafe in Skegness.

The mental health service at 40 Algitha Road is run as a safe place to talk and share feelings on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday evenings from 5pm to 8pm.

However, a post on social media said the closure first announced yesterday (Wednesday) will continue on two more dates.

The cafe will now be closed:

• Friday, 24th January

• Sunday, 26th January

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said a spokesperson. “Your wellbeing is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding, and please take care.”

Anyone in need of support during this time is asked to call:

Mental Health Helpline: 0800 001 4331

In Crisis: Call 111 and select Option 2 for urgent help.

For details email [email protected].