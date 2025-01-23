Hotline issued due to unforseen closure of Night Light Cafe in Skegness
The mental health service at 40 Algitha Road is run as a safe place to talk and share feelings on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday evenings from 5pm to 8pm.
However, a post on social media said the closure first announced yesterday (Wednesday) will continue on two more dates.
The cafe will now be closed:
• Friday, 24th January
• Sunday, 26th January
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said a spokesperson. “Your wellbeing is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding, and please take care.”
Anyone in need of support during this time is asked to call:
Mental Health Helpline: 0800 001 4331
In Crisis: Call 111 and select Option 2 for urgent help.
For details email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.