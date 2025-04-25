How football has helped 85 men in Boston lose a quarter of a tonne in total in 12 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football-based weight-loss programme has helped participants in Boston lose a quarter of a tonne (250kg) in excess weight in the last 12 months.

MAN v FAT Boston meets every Friday evening at Boston United FC’s Jakemans Community Stadium.

There are more than 150 MAN v FAT Football clubs across the UK, all aiming to help men with a BMI (body mass index) of more than 27.5 lose unwanted pounds through football and healthy lifestyle coaching sessions.

The quarter-of-a-tonne figure in Boston represents the weight-loss achievements of 85 players.

MAN v FAT Boston has cause to cheer after helping members lose 250kg in 12 months.

Among them is Martin Jackson, who has lost more than three-and-a-half stone through the programme.

He said: “I have been overweight most of my life. I played football and cricket for fun into my late 20s, more for the enjoyment of being with my mates than for fitness. I did lose a lot of weight in 1999 for our wedding day, but put it all back on and more in the years afterwards.”

The turning point for Martin came in 2021, when he saw a report about MAN v FAT and how Lincolnshire County Council can financially support someone wanting to lose weight through it.

“I liked the idea of being in a team of people who physically and mentally were in a similar place to me and signed up,” he said.

Martin Jackson, before and after his weight loss success with MAN v FAT, (LEFT) as a Euro 2020 volunteer (in 2021) and (RIGHT) at the end of a 10k run in 2023.

“I made my first, very nervous appearance for Bayern Munching, mis-kicking, falling over – an absolute garbage debut – but I loved every second. I was buzzing so much after the game I had to sit in the car for 20 minutes before heading home to be calm enough to drive safely,” he continued. “The welcome I received on that first night was so amazing – so many like-minded lads – it was inspirational.”

At a MAN v FAT Boston session, players are weighed and then play a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss.

A team’s total weight loss and match scores then contribute to its position within a club’s overall league table.

In addition to the football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Players also get free access to a bespoke mental health platform through MAN v FAT partners JAAQ.

Discussing his weight loss success, Martin paid tribute to the MAN v FAT team at Boston, saying he could not have done it without their support.

He said the regular weigh-ins (and the chance to score goals off-pitch through them) helped him keep to the diet, along with the banter with ‘others in the same boat physically and mentally’.

“I am now the fittest I have been for decades!” he said.

Anyone who lives, works or has a registered GP in Lincolnshire may qualify for a free first 14-week season at MAN v FAT Boston via One You Lincolnshire, a Lincolnshire County Council-backed initiative that supports residents who want to live a healthier lifestyle.

For more about MAN v FAT Boston, visit https://manvfatfootball.org/boston