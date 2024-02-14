IN PICTURES: 'A really exciting stage' - New multi-million pound emergency department at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital taking shape

Since the project got under way in July, the H-block building that stood next to the existing emergency department has been demolished and foundations have been poured. Currently, work is taking place on the concrete infrastructure for the two-storey, new-build extension.

Once the concrete floors, stairwells, lift shafts and other structural elements are in place, the exterior brickwork, walls and windows will be installed.

After that, work will begin on the interior. Once the interior is complete, the current emergency department will re-locate to this new area early next year.

This will then enable practically everything at the existing emergency department to be demolished and be replaced and transformed. The two areas will then merge in 2026.

Once complete, the new facility will be more than treble the size of its predecessor and include state-of-the-art innovations and infection prevention control measures.

It will also have: more cubicles to treat patients; a larger resuscitation zone for the sickest patients; a separate area for providing emergency care for the hospital’s youngest patients and their families; a dedicated calm space away from the busier areas of the main department where trained staff will be able to provide mental health support to patients; a new X-ray and CT scanner to perform diagnostics to help assess patients; and more training spaces available to held staff develop.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Andrew Morgan, said: “This is a really exciting stage of the transformation as we are seeing the construction work developing out of the ground. There is still a lot of work to be done, but it is great for everyone to see the progress that is being made.

“I would also like to thank all of our patients, visitors and staff for their understanding and support. This is just the start of our transformation journey and we could not do it without your ongoing co-operation.

“By working together, we are going to give our patients and staff the first-class emergency department that they need and deserve for the future.”

1 . Work on Pilgrim Hospital's new emergency department A crane towers over the emergency department building site at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. Photo: ULHT

2 . Work on Pilgrim Hospital's new emergency department Crew workers on site. Photo: ULHT

3 . Work on Pilgrim Hospital's new emergency department The project began in July 2023. Photo: ULHT

4 . Work on Pilgrim Hospital's new emergency department The concrete infrastructure of the new-build extension at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital. Photo: ULHT