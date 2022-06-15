The flagship facility, costing £1 million, features dedicated treatment and therapy rooms, a multi-functional garden room, an attractive garden with seating area with water feature, a lounge, kitchen and meeting room.

Sir Jonathan Van Tam - England’s former deputy chief medical officer - revisited his hometown of Boston last week to officially open the new building and its gardens, located at Endeavour Park.

He said: “It is really going to be an improvement for people of the Boston area and I’m very proud to be associated with it.

"Thank you to all the benefactors, the big ones and the small ones. You’ve all made an enormous difference.

“I also hope that the centre goes from strength to strength and really becomes an important kind of beacon of hope in the community in the years that come.”

A spokesperson for St Barnabas Hospice Trust said: “What used to be a fading bungalow unfit for purpose is now a beautiful sanctuary that offers space to relax, socialise, and attend appointments for St Barnabas patients and their families in the south of Lincolnshire.

"Unlike our inpatient units in Lincoln and Grantham, this building has no beds, but offers patients who have been recently diagnosed with a life limiting illness to access wellbeing support and aid them living well for longer.”

The facility was part-funded by a legacy gift from the late Stefan Novak, a local man who wanted to leave money in his will to fund something positive in his local neighbourhood.

Other funds have been raised by hundreds of supporters, along with successful grant applications.

A ‘Tree of Recognition’ has been designed for the garden, displaying the names of each donor who has made the project possible.

The new building has been named Novak House in honour of Stefan.

St Barnabas chief executive, Chris Wheway, added: “Novak house, to me, is a tremendous development for us as a hospice working in Boston.

"It’s about serving the people of Boston and providing high-quality end-of-life specialist palliative care.”

1. Outside view The new outdoor area at Novak House. Photo: David Dawson

2. JVT and the team Jonathan Van-Tam with the clinical services team - Ruth Walker, Kerry Bareham, Katie Martin, and Majella Wright. Photo: David Dawson

3. Tree of Recognition Friends of Stefan Novak, Helen Anastassiou and Avril Hart, looking at the tree with the names of all who have donated. Photo: David Dawson

4. Therapy Room Kerry Bareham, nurse consultant, and Sue Thurston, staff nurse, in one of the Therapy Rooms. Photo: David Dawson