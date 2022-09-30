In Pictures: Pedal power raises funds at The Butterfly Hospice's Big Bike Ride

Sixty-eight participants of varying ages took part in this year’s Butterfly Hospice Big Bike Ride.

From children to octogenarians – and even those registered blind – the community came out to support the annual fundraiser on Sunday.

Riders set off from the hospice in Rowan Way to the sounds of cheers from supporters – tackling routes of eight, 28 or 68 miles which took them to Antons Gowt, Tattershall Bridge and through to Lincoln, following the water railway cycle path.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Kath Hunt, our very own Health Care Support Worker was one of the riders who rode 28 miles.

"Octogenarians taking part this year included Neville Dodd - riding 28 miles, David Burrell supported by his children and their partners all rode together as a pack, and Tony Appleby riding on his mobility scooter.”

Roger Fixter, who is registered blind, joined the event on his tandem, with Julie Baker, Fundraising Champion for the hospice, co-piloting for the first 500 metres - after which Ash Napier took over and steered Roger along the 28-mile ride.

Eleven year-old Henry Radford, a pupil at Boston Endeavour Academy, also rode the 28-mile route with his family, raising more than £750.

The hospice said Henry was ‘an absolute super star on the day and a true inspiration to everyone’.Boston Wheelers again turned out in force, storming the 68-mile route, with the hospice praising them for ‘bringing support and energy to the event’.Julie Baker said: “We had a fabulous day! It was lovely to see so many people come together to support us. Not only was it an opportunity to raise funds, but it brought families together, and gave an opportunity to remember loved ones.”The charity offered thanks to everyone who took part in or supported the event, including the marshals, businessman Alan Sharp who acted as their ‘cycling consultant’, and Pilgrim Radio for their musical accompaniment.The spokesperson added: “ On behalf of everyone at the Butterfly Hospice, thank you so much for an amazing Bike Ride, we are looking forward to next year’s event already.”To donate to the hospice, visit their website.

1. 'Super star' Henry Henry Radford, aged 11, rode an impressive 28-mile route to raise £750 for the hospice. Photo: Image supplied

2. Tandem ride Ash Napier and Roger Fixter who is registered blind. Photo: Image supplied

3. Mobility scooter Participant Tony Appleby pictured on his scooter alongside Paul Caddell, hospice therapy services manager, and chief executive Bridget Macpherson. Images supplied Photo: UGC

4. Family cycle John and Diane Burrell and family prepare to set off on their sponsored bike ride for the hospice. Photo: UGC