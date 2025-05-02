IN PICTURES: Phase one of Boston's new multi-million pound emergency department

4 . New emergency department at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital - phase one

One of the eight resuscitation cubicles to care for the sickest patients needing the highest level of emergency care. Currently, the hospital has four. The first set of doors leads to an area where staff can 'don and doff', that is, put on and take off personal protective equipment. The cubicles also have negative air pressure to help prevent the spread of infection. Photo: ULTH