IN PICTURES: Team members at Lincolnshire's hospitals honoured in 2023 Staff Awards

Team members at hospitals in Lincolnshire have been honoured for their efforts and achievements in patient care.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) recently held its 10th annual staff awards.

A record number of nominations was received for this year’s event, 937 in all.

The ceremony was held at the Lincolnshire Showground and saw more than 200 members of the team attend.

ULHT chief executive, Andrew Morgan, said it was a ‘true pleasure’ to celebrate the trust’s ‘amazing staff’ for a 10th year running.

“It is my last year at the awards before I retire and it was an incredible year to end on, being able to celebrate and award so many teams and individuals from across ULHT,” he said.

“Everyone who won an award this year should be incredibly proud.”

Those collecting honours were:

Chief Executive’s Award: Outpatient Appointment Service (trustwide)

Service Improvement, Education and Research Award: Myriam Jackson and radiology advanced practitioner reporting radiographers (trustwide); Highly Commended – Jane Hall, advanced practitioner Late Effects Service lead (Lincoln County Hospital)

Team of the Year – Clinical: Maternity Patient Safety Team (trustwide); Highly Commended – Bostonian Ward (Pilgrim Hospital, Boston)

Team of the Year – Non-Clinical: ULHT Together Admins (trustwide); Highly Commended – Talent Academy (trustwide)

Roger Thorley Great Patient Experience Award: Victoria Bell, nurse (Lincoln County Hospital); Highly Commended – Lucy Wonnacott, midwife (Pilgrim Hospital, Boston)

Extra Mile – Clinical: Donna Woodward, Macmillan Breast CNS/Breast Pain nurse specialist (Lincoln County Hospital); Highly Commended – Vicki Lloyd, site manager (Pilgrim Hospital, Boston)

Extra Mile – Non-Clinical: Andrew Jackson-Parr, chaplain (Pilgrim Hospital, Boston); Highly Commended – Peter Quinlan, porter (Lincoln County Hospital)

Outstanding Leader Award: Lindsey Wilkinson, site lead physiotherapist (Lincoln County Hospital); Highly Commended – Rebecca Connolly, consultant ACP deteriorating patient lead (trustwide)

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award: Sally Robinson and Sarah El-Khatim, Staff Menopause Clinic (trustwide); Highly Commended – PRIDE Staff Network leadership circle (trustwide)

Rising Star Award: Trish Roberts, student operating department practitioner (Pilgrim Hospital, Boston); Highly Commended – Michelle Norris, healthcare support worker (Lincoln County Hospital)

Chair’s Compassion and Respect Award: Jessica Harness, deputy ward sister (Lincoln County Hospital); Highly Commended: Katarina Vojtekova, medical registrar (Pilgrim Hospital, Boston)

Volunteer of the Year: Debbie Neal, volunteer, International On-Boarding Team (Pilgrim Hospital, Boston); Highly Commended – Lesley Hart, volunteer, Emergency Department, (Grantham and District Hospital)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The event was sponsored by Altodigital, Graham Construction, Browne Jacobson and Irwin Mitchell.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1 . Chief Executive’s Award Winner - Outpatient Appointment Service (trustwide). Photo: Contributor

2 . Service Improvement, Education and Research Award Winner - Myriam Jackson and Radiology advanced practitioner reporting radiographers (trustwide) Photo: Contributor

3 . Service Improvement, Education and Research Award Highly Commended – Jane Hall, Advanced Practitioner Late Effects Service Lead (Lincoln County Hospital). Photo: Contributor