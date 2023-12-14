Specialist care provider, Home From Home Care, has been re-awarded the highest level of accreditation by Investors in PeopleThe global benchmark for people management, Investors in People praised the organisation for being a “pioneer” with “sector leading, tailored provision” and a “high-performing culture”.

After a detailed appraisal, Home From Home Care received the coveted ‘We invest in people’ Platinum status, the highest accreditation possible from Investors in People.

The family-owned company champions a high-tech new model of care, running 11 specialist care homes in Lincolnshire for adults with learning disabilities including autism and complex physical and mental health.

Established by the UK government in 1990, Investors in People is a global benchmark for people management that has accredited more than 50,000 companies against a framework that reflects the latest workplace trends, essential skills and structures required to outperform in all industries.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:

“We’d like to congratulate Home From Home Care. Platinum accreditation on We invest in people is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Home From Home Care in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

The IIP platinum accreditation is the highest accolade that can be achieved against the Investors in People standard, and is awarded to organisations with policies and practices around supporting people that are embedded in everything that they do. In a platinum company, everyone knows they have a part to play in the company's success and continuous improvement.

This is the latest recognition of Home From Home Care, which has nine of its 11 homes rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), putting them in the top 4% of care homes in England. The organisation also won three Lincolnshire Care Awards in 2023, including the Outstanding Care Team award.

Home From Home Care is unique among care providers for its high-tech, data-informed model of care, and its continual investment in the training and development of its team members.

The appraisers for Investors in People were particularly impressed by Home From Home Care’s innovative approach, its use of digital technology, values and high-performing culture.

The Investors in People appraisers commented:

“You have continually shown that inspirational leadership and passion create a culture where people collectively strive to do their best.”

“You remain innovative in your approach, rejecting normative sector practice deploying models of leadership and management that deliver outstanding outcomes.”

“Your people wholeheartedly embrace your values, and they shape how they work.”

“You remain a pioneer organisation developing sector-leading, tailored provision for your individuals and maintaining the high-performing culture necessary to provide it.”

“Nine of eleven of your residential homes are rated Outstanding by CQC due to the strength of your leaders and managers, the effectiveness of your teams of people and operating processes, your person-centred values and rigorous self-review.”

Managing director and founder of Home From Home Care, Paul de Savary, said:

“We always strive to be the very best we can be, and we are always motivated to give our colleagues the support, training and inspiration they need to deliver outstanding care, and Platinum is a great acknowledgement and judgement about how well we operate.

“There are an awful lot of problems around recruitment and retention throughout the care sector, and this is well documented in the news, but we’re proving that being a great care provider goes hand-in-hand with being a great employer.

“It’s a real honour to be awarded the IIP Platinum accreditation, and it’s a clear indication of the talent, dedication and professionalism of our ‘ONE TEAM’ at Home From Home Care.”