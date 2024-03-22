Interested in a rewarding career supporting adults with a learning disability?
Thera East Midlands is unique we are led by people with a learning disability. Our vision is to promote that people with a learning disability can be leaders in society.
Using a person-centred approach, you will empower people with a learning disability to live the lives they choose.
In Lincolnshire we support people in their own home and in the community. In Boston, we also provide day support. We currently have a range of support worker opportunities with flexible hours in Boston, Skegness, Sleaford, and other areas of Lincolnshire.
If you are interested in discovering the benefits of this career, we are running a jobs fair on Thursday 28th March. Come and visit us between 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM at the:
Boston Salvation Army,59-61 High StreetBostonPE21 8ST
If you can’t make it to the event but would still like to find out more please visit www.thera.co.uk/careers or email [email protected].