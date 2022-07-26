'It makes a huge difference' - new mental health group in Boston makes appeal for volunteers to expand its service

Members of the partnership involved in the BEAM Café and other support services in Boston.

The BEAM Café is a joint venture between St Barnabas Hospice, the Parish of Boston, and the Boston Neighbourhood Team

Launched in February, it is conceived as a safe space for anyone, aged over 18, experiencing challenges with their mental health, with BEAM being an acronym from Building Engagement Around Mental health.

Up until last Monday, it had two weekly sessions, both at St Botolph’s Church – Tuesday from 12-3pm and Wednesday from 3-7pm. However, a third weekly session has not been added – The Black Sluice café, every Monday from 1-3pm.

A BEAM Café session at the Boston Stump.

The hope is to go further still, with the next step being a Friday evening in Boston and daytime session in or around Wyberton or Kirton.

“To grow the BEAM café and make it a success and sustainable, we need the help from local people who will be willing to volunteer to help run the sessions. The non-clinical and personal space that the café offers really does make a huge difference to people’s lives”.