After taking steps to transition, a Louth man is urging those considering taking this path to not go it alone and to seek support and advice as he shares his own experiences.

Jamie Mascall is sharing his story.

Jamie Mascall, 26, was 17 when he first purchased female hormones over the internet from abroad to begin transitioning from male to female, something he now deeply regrets doing alone, without help from the NHS.

“I really regret buying the hormones over the internet as their use wasn’t being monitored and it could have been really dangerous,” he said, "You can get hold of hormones online so easily.”

Jamie was then prescribed female hormones on the NHS in June 2021, and he began taking steps towards the surgery needed to transition completely from male to female, but he said he realised that transition was not for him and stopped taking female hormones two months ago.

Jamie Mascall.

Jamie is currently using chest binders and taking medication in the hope to try to reduce the breast tissue volume, but the medication alone will not remove the tissue – which is why Jamie is now crowdfunding to raise the £7,000 needed for breast reduction surgery.

Now, he is sharing his story with the hope of raising awareness of the importance of following the correct NHS and medical guidance.

He said he has been supported by the Andy’s Man Club (AMC) in Louth, which is a men’s suicide prevention charity that offers free weekly peer-to-peer support groups.

He said: "When you keep something inside for so long you feel likeyou’re going to go mad, so I wanted to get this out there as trans experiences aren’t talked about enough.”

Sadly, Jamie has experienced online hate from trolls making cruel comments on his Tiktok account, but said he tries not to let it get to him."I just don’t understand why these people would be so hateful – I’ve done nothing to anyone, and I don’t understand what kind of person would say such horrible things.”

Steve Skinner from Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, commented: “Although we don’t offer specific services for gender reassignment, if people need mental health support, we would encourage them to reach out to us or to the regional services via their GP. Locally, we work with people through our community mental health services."

People who are considering transitioning genders can find a host of support on the NHS website at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/gender-dysphoria/how-get-help-and-support/.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​, which advises how to live in your chosen gender and advises against buying hormones online.​

The Louth Leader reached out to a number of LGBTQ+ support groups and charities, who either declined to comment or did not respond.