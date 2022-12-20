It's pantomime time (on yes it is!) in aid of Friends of Louth Hospital and Motor Neurones Disease

A dedicated band of employees – past and present – of Louth Hospital are preparing for their first post-Covid pantomime in aid of the hospital.

The cast of Louth Hospital's pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

The pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, will be performed at Ayscough Hall in Louth from Tuesday January 10 to Saturday January 14, will all money raised going to the Friends of Louth Hospital and Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The cast is made up of former and current nurses, as well as friends of the hospital, who are aiming to raise as much money as possible for the hospital, with funds raised also going to a different charity each year – this year’s in aid of Motor Neurone Disease – and Ayscough Hall, where they are fortunate to be able to rehearse and hold the show free of charge.

Spokesman for the group, Belinda Baumber, said: “We’ve not been able to do this for a couple of years, so getting everyone together again has been an exciting challenge.

"We’re all volunteers and we have no funding so we do everything – the costumes, painting, sets, backdrops – all ourselves and we all muck in and do it together.

"But we all love doing it and it’s great fun, and I think the audience appreciate that.”

The script is an amalgamation of past scripts and has been given an up-to-date spin by the team, giving it a unique twist.

The team have extended their thanks to Parkinson’s Fish & Chips in Louth, Stella Arden osteopaths and Faulkners Louth Limited who have all made donations towards their pantomime, which Belinda said has really helped towards the cost of the show:

"We’ve been able to buy paints and other materials with their donations which has really helped.”

As well as an appeal to the public to buy tickets for their festive show – priced at £6 for adults and £4 for children – the team are also in need of raffle prizes to offer during their raffles which run each night of the show, as well as donations of cakes to sell to the audiences during the runs.

If anyone would like to make a donation, or to buy tickets, call Belinda on 07879 815698.

