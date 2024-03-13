Janet's award for making a “profound difference” to care team

Janet Atkinson with Richard Hoggart, owner of Highgate Care.

Janet Atkinson, of The Elms Care Home, was celebrated as the Home Support of the Year at the prestigious Highgate Care Awards, held at the Marriott Hotel in Leeds on February 29.

The awards paid tribute to the exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication of care home support staff, and the award has acknowledged Janet’s significant impact on The Elms.

Janet was recognised for her remarkable commitment and resilience, especially during challenging times.

She has not only supported her colleagues but also enhanced the living environment for the residents, making a profound difference in their daily lives.

Joanne Fogg, managing director of Highgate Care, said that Janet has been an emotional pillar for the entire team, providing strength and support through difficult and emotional periods:

“This person has stepped up and has been at the forefront of keeping the home going.

"She has been an emotional pillar for all of the team, giving strength through some difficult and emotional times and is a truly amazing colleague, friend, and employee of Highgate Care.”

The Highgate Care Awards, known for celebrating the dedication and hard work of individuals within the care sector, highlight the significant contributions of care home staff in creating nurturing and supportive environments for residents.