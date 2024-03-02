Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since the problem was first highlighted at 80th anniversary of Dambusters Raid in May 2023, the Friends of RAF Spilsby memorial appeal has, with the support of generous donations, raised £11,740 of the estimated £19,000 needed to move the memorial stones on to a new steel reinforced foundation of Portland stone.

With the final hurdle in sight, the group are once again appealing to the public to help them save the memorial and secure the sustainable future of this airfield landmark and all it represents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hooper-Keeley, a member of Friends of RAF Spilsby, said: “We recognise this is a large sum of money but are encouraged to think this is achievable, even in the current economic outlook.

Paul, Valleley, a member of Friends of RAF Spilsby, at the launch of the appeal to save the RAF Spilsby memorial.

"If we are unable to raise sufficient funds the delay will cause further deterioration to the memorial stones and may further increase our costs reducing the possibility of addressing the problem at all.”

In raising the final £7,260, the Friends want to encourage a sense of gratitude to the near 600 airmen who lay down their lives; and to all the men and women of RAF Spilsby who participated in an event that has touched all of our lives.

The Friends of RAF Spilsby Facebook page has over 1,300 followers, many of whom have a direct connection to the memorial site through the wartime service of their own loved ones.