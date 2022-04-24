Launch of specialist 24/7 care advice line

The Butterfly line will give 24/7 advice and support

Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare’s Butterfly Line is aimed at palliative and end of life patients, their families and carers, as well as healthcare professionals, to provide appropriate, timely advice from specialist nurses working at its Burringham Road base.

Lindsey Lodge chief executive Karen Griffiths said: “We are delighted to be piloting this important new service, which will benefit so many people across North Lincolnshire.

“Knowing when, how and who to contact regarding end-of-life care and support can be a cause of anxiety for patients, their loved ones or carers, so providing this service via one central number helps to alleviate this.

“It also enables patients to access the right level of support or advice relating to their condition quickly as all calls are handled by experienced and qualified professionals in end of life care.”

The Butterfly Line provides 24-hour advice, 365 days per year on: 01724 454392.

It gives direct access to nurses with experience in palliative care who can offer advice and support or guide people to other appropriate agencies.

It is open to anyone requiring end of life information.

Patients do not need to have been referred to Lindsey Lodge to be able to use it.

Karen added: “We’re celebrating our 30th birthday at Lindsey Lodge this year and the launch of the Butterfly Line demonstrates how we continue to develop our services to meet the needs of local people as they approach the end of their lives, and enhance their quality of life by enabling a more positive experience of care and support.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge, visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk or email [email protected]