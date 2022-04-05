Leisure centres in West Lindsey set to launch membership offer for people with Parkinson’s

West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, are taking part in the new initiative alongside charity Parkinson’s UK which will launch on World Parkinson’s Day on Monday, April 11.

The free membership will give access to gym, swim and group exercise classes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, all members will be offered a personalised exercise prescription through EXi, the easy-to-use exercise referral platform, with Synergy Dance online classes also available. Free carer membership will be available, if required.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure.

It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s. People living with the condition find various activities, from walking to dance, beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Kerry O’Neill, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to launch this partnership with Parkinson’s UK and hope it will make a real difference to many people’s lives.

Diane Krochmal, Assistant Director Homes and Communities at West Lindsey District Council, welcomed the initiative.

She said: “Reducing health inequalities and contributing to positive health outcomes is central to the work that district councils do.

Through the provision of our leisure services we seek to provide opportunities and programmes to help all people and communities take part in regular physical activity and we welcome this great initiative.”

Tom Ingram, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers."

People with underlying health conditions should contact their GP before starting any new activity.