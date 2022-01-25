No Caption ABCDE EMN-220124-144653001

After supporters of a fundraiser to buy a community defibrillator queued for up to eight hours to make a contribution, the life-saving device has now been installed in Horncastle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exploding Ink, owned by Kerry and Karl Watling and located on South Street, opened their doors for more than 12 hours straight in November for people to walk in and pay between £20 and £40 for one of their specially designed heart-themed tattoos to raise the funds to purchase a defibrillator for outside their shop.

The town turned out in force with long queues stretching all the way down the street, with some queueing for between two and eight hours to show their support for the cause.