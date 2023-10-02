Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society celebrate support from Morrisons

MorrisonsLincoln and Lindsey Blind Society were delighted to receive a donation of £6,298 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The support from the charitable arm of the supermarket has funded 150 USB players to enable visually impaired people to easily and independently listen to their choice of books, newspapers, radio and audio files.

A client at Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, who recently lost his sight, said: "Nothing, nothing, nothing will ever prepare you for not being able to see.

"It's as simple as that. Just after my diagnosis, I had lost my job, my income, my identity as a teacher, my driving licence, my social network and my independence.

Morrisons donated over £6,000 to Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society

“The worst of all was not being able to read any more. The talking books and papers have helped me feel at least I'm getting some of my life back."

Established over 100 years ago, Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society is the only organisation in the area providing local practical one-to-one help and advice to over 1,500 visually impaired people from across North East Lincolnshire, East and West Lindsey and Lincoln City.

Claire Lonsdale, Community Champion from the Morrisons store in Louth presented: “It’s an honour to be able to present this donation to such a wonderful cause in our community.

"The audiobooks and specialist listening devices really will make make such a difference to blind people from all across the region, helping them keep up to date with local news and be entertained by audiobooks.

“I’m very proud that through the Foundation we have been able to support the vital work of Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society to help people with visual impairments to live independently.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.