Lincolnshire ‘Boudoir’ photographer creates third charity exhibition featuring women over fifty

Sharon Mallinson runs Symply Boudoir, a home based boudoir photography studio based in Billingborough which aims to empower mature women by capturing their beauty and confidence in a unique, stylish and elegant

way, wearing lingerie and other glamourous, intimate clothing.

Her exhibition seeks to celebrate the new found confidence of 50 women over the age of 50 who previously had poor body image perceptions, while raising funds for breast cancer research through sales of the prints, raffles and silent auctions.

One of Sharon's 'boudoir' models from the '50 over 50' exhition. Photo: Sharon Mallinson)

This is her third annual “50 over 50” Boudoir Photography Exhibition supporting Breast Cancer Research, set to take place at the Red Hall in Bourne on April 13.

Sharon, 61, said the exhibition captures the stories of women in a unique and empowering way.

“By highlighting the beauty of women in their 50’s, 60’s and beyond, the event aims to redefine perceptions of aging and promote self-confidence among mature women,” she explained.

“In addition to celebrating women over 50, the exhibition will serve a fundraising purpose by raising money for breast cancer research. Donations for silent auctions are being sought to support this important cause.”

Businesses, organisations, and individuals are encouraged to contribute items for the auctions and raffle with all proceeds going towards funding vital research initiatives aimed at combating breast cancer and supporting those affected by the disease.

Sharon chose Breast Cancer Research to benefit as so many of the women taking part in the project have been affected or know someone who has had breast cancer.

“We are honoured to continue our tradition of celebrating the beauty and confidence of women over 50 through our ‘50 over 50’ boudoir photography exhibition,” said Sharon said. “This event not only showcases the remarkable strength and grace of mature women but also allows us to make a meaningful contribution to the fight against breast cancer. For so many women to come out of their comfort zone, be photographed in a boudoir environment and support the exhibition is amazing.

“We have had women with many physical challenges – one had a throat stoma - all who had major issues with the way society views them. The fact that it has boosted their confidence is so rewarding. Many women also feel invisible once they hit ‘that’ age (I know!) and it is why I wanted to show them that they are capable of doing anything they put their mind to - even a boudoir shoot. I believe every woman deserves to feel beautiful and confident regardless of their age. It isn’t just for the young.”

The last two exhibitions have raised over £5,500 for breast cancer research.

There will be a new “40 over 40” project starting in April and Symply Boudoir will be looking for 40 women ....over 40.