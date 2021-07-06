Lincolnshire CCG seeks champions to boost patient involvement in services

Stock image

They are encouraging and supporting people to become trusted voices in their local area, so that they can help the CCG and wider NHS, reach as many people from different communities as possible, when involving people and communities in their work.

The CCG’s Engagement Manager Claire Hornsby said: “Anybody can become an Involvement Champion, and with our support, you can be the voice of your local community, sharing our messages, coming along to meetings to give us the views of the groups you represent, support us as volunteers at events or even organise your own.

“We are looking for people from all backgrounds and walks of life so please visit our website to find out more information to apply and spread the word amongst your family and friends.”

If you are interested in joining the CCG’s Involvement Champions Programme or want to find out more, visit the website, Become a CCG Involvement Champion – Lincolnshire CCG and submit an expression of interest by August 2, 2021.