Lincolnshire Covid vaccination programme expands to include healthy 5-11 year-olds

This follows on from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s (JCVI) recommendation that 5-11 year-olds be offered the covid vaccination, to boost immunity and increase their protection against any future waves of covid, and comes hot on the heels of offering those 5-11 year-olds deemed to be clinically vulnerable and those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed a vaccine.

“The aim of the NHS in offering to vaccinate 5-11 year-olds is not only to provide them with some protection, but also to support families to make an informed choice, and to make things convenient and child-friendly for those who do decide to get their child vaccinated,” explains Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

“As with all the other age groups we have already vaccinated and continue to vaccinate, getting your child vaccinated will help to protect them from the worse effects of covid, as well as reducing the risk to them and those around them. Covid is still active and case numbers are ticking up again, but at the same time we are all striving for some kind of return to normality. The best way to achieve this is to get vaccinated, whether that’s yourself or your child.

Vaccines for healthy 5-11 year olds will be available from April in Lincolnshire.

“I understand there will be reluctance on the part of some parents and guardians to get their child vaccinated and the important thing to say is it is your choice. At the same time, we are here for you and any of our vaccination teams across the county will be happy to answer your questions and provide you with the information you need to make your decision, whether that be for yourself or your child.”

Healthy 5-11 year-old children with no underlying health conditions will be offered two paediatric doses of the covid vaccine, which is smaller than doses given to those aged 12 and over, with at least 12 weeks between doses. If your child has had covid, the vaccine will still give them extra protection, but they will need to wait 12 weeks before getting vaccinated.

“You will be able to get your child vaccinated at one of our vaccination centres offering 5-11 clinics convenient for you, at a time that is convenient for you, by booking an appointment online via the National Booking Service of by calling 119 from April 4. And please remember, we are here to help you and to provide you with the information you need, so please ask us," says Rebecca.

“And don’t forget we have been using vaccinations for decades to protect our children from other potentially serious diseases, such as measles, flu, meningitis and mumps – the covid vaccination is one more vaccine to protect children from illness,” she added.

The vaccination centre at Lincolnshire Showground will be closed on Monday April 4 and Tuesday April 5 for routine planned maintenance.

How to get your vaccination in Lincolnshire:

At a local GP vaccination centre - you will be called by your GP in the forthcoming days to arrange this – ensure you attend when called forwards, or;

By visiting the National Booking System or calling 119, to book your appointment at one of our vaccination sites across the county, including our Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground, or at a community pharmacy.