Lincolnshire disability swimming group boosted by donations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sleaford Swimability Group holds sessions at the Better swimming pool in Sleaford Leisure Centre.
The group has been running for over eight years and was created by Sue La Roche.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the end of January the group received very generous donations from the Rotary Club of Sleaford and Inner Wheel Sleaford to provide lots more inflatables.
They were visited by Rotary President Jane Peck as well as Kath and Peter Kite from the Rotary Club, along with Caroline Morrice from Inner Wheel.
Swimability sessions are held on Sundays from 4-5pm.
Samantha Bryant from the group said: “It's incredibly popular with families coming along from all over Lincolnshire. Part of the attraction is it's all inclusive for anyone with any disabilities and their families and we have lots and lots of inflatables and fun every week, all for £2.50 per swimmer.”
She said: “We are incredibly grateful to both local groups for their support and this kind donation will allow the fun to continue for a long time to come.”