Lincolnshire disability swimming group boosted by donations

A Lincolnshire group running popular swimming sessions for anyone with any disabilities and their families has benefitted from two generous donations.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:26 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 17:26 GMT
Sleaford Swimability Group holds sessions at the Better swimming pool in Sleaford Leisure Centre.

The group has been running for over eight years and was created by Sue La Roche.

At the end of January the group received very generous donations from the Rotary Club of Sleaford and Inner Wheel Sleaford to provide lots more inflatables.

From left - Tom from Better Leisure, Samantha Bryant, members of Swimability, Jane Peck the Rotary President, Kath and Peter Kite from Rotary and Caroline Morrice from InnerWheel. Photo submittedFrom left - Tom from Better Leisure, Samantha Bryant, members of Swimability, Jane Peck the Rotary President, Kath and Peter Kite from Rotary and Caroline Morrice from InnerWheel. Photo submitted
They were visited by Rotary President Jane Peck as well as Kath and Peter Kite from the Rotary Club, along with Caroline Morrice from Inner Wheel.

Swimability sessions are held on Sundays from 4-5pm.

Samantha Bryant from the group said: “It's incredibly popular with families coming along from all over Lincolnshire. Part of the attraction is it's all inclusive for anyone with any disabilities and their families and we have lots and lots of inflatables and fun every week, all for £2.50 per swimmer.”

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to both local groups for their support and this kind donation will allow the fun to continue for a long time to come.”

