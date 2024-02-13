Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sleaford Swimability Group holds sessions at the Better swimming pool in Sleaford Leisure Centre.

The group has been running for over eight years and was created by Sue La Roche.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of January the group received very generous donations from the Rotary Club of Sleaford and Inner Wheel Sleaford to provide lots more inflatables.

From left - Tom from Better Leisure, Samantha Bryant, members of Swimability, Jane Peck the Rotary President, Kath and Peter Kite from Rotary and Caroline Morrice from InnerWheel. Photo submitted

They were visited by Rotary President Jane Peck as well as Kath and Peter Kite from the Rotary Club, along with Caroline Morrice from Inner Wheel.

Swimability sessions are held on Sundays from 4-5pm.

Samantha Bryant from the group said: “It's incredibly popular with families coming along from all over Lincolnshire. Part of the attraction is it's all inclusive for anyone with any disabilities and their families and we have lots and lots of inflatables and fun every week, all for £2.50 per swimmer.”