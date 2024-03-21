Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service always there for patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity recently responded to an urgent call from Pilgrim Hospital, Boston about a patient who would reject regular 0+ blood transfusion and required a cross match for their unique blood type.

An urgent and immediate relay was set up for a volunteer to collect a blood sample from Boston Pilgrim Hospital and travel to meet a colleague volunteer at Caenby Corner on the A15 who then took the sample to Barnsley blood transfusion service so that an accurate cross match could be made for the patient.

This type of cross matching can only be done at Barnsley. There are a total of 36 different blood types and Barnsley was sure to have the one the patient needs.

In the week commencing March 11 LEBBSwas busy early in the week with four Barnsley Blood Transfusion service runs in one day. Talking to the manager at Barnsley they had a surge of very unwell patients.

LEBBS also works hard to support Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) with regular runs to ensure fresh blood supplies are always available on board the helicopter.

Since 2017 LEBBS have been taking units of blood, adding plasma in 2019, to the LNAA. Any unused blood is collected and returned to Lincoln County Hospital Pathology Lab and plasma goes back to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.