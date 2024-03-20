Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service (LEBBS)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an urgent call from Pilgrim Hospital, Boston about a patient in the hospital who would reject regular 0+ blood transfusion and required a cross match for their unique blood type.

An urgent and immediate relay was set up for a volunteer to collect a blood sample from Boston Pilgrim hospital and travel to meet a colleague volunteer at A15 Caenby Corner who then took the sample to Barnsley blood transfusion service so that an accurate cross match could be made for the patient.

This type of cross matching can only be done at Barnsley.. there are a total of thirty-six different blood types and Barnsley will have the one the patient needs.

LEBBS always available to help.. week commencing 11th March LEBBSwas busy early in the week with 4 Barnsley Blood Transfusion service runs in one day. Talking to the manager at Barnsley they had a surge of very unwell patients.

BLOOD ON BOARD (BOB) LEBBS also works hard to support Lincs/Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) with regular runs to ensure fresh blood supplies are always available on board.

Since 2017 LEBBS have been taking units of blood, adding plasma in 2019, to the LNAA. Any unused blood are collected and returned to Lincoln County Hospital Path Lab and plasma to go back to Queens Medical Centre Nottingham.