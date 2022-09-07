Lincolnshire hospital restaurants reopen

Boston's Pilgrim Hospital

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitals’ restaurants were closed to members of the public, but as restrictions have eased in the community, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has made the decision to reopen its dining room doors to members of the public.

As of Wednesday September 7, anyone will be able to buy hot and cold food from the restaurants at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trust Catering Manager, John Spencer, said: “Throughout the pandemic our restaurants have remained open for our amazing teams who have been working in our hospitals.

“With restrictions continuing to ease in our communities, we feel that the time is now right to reopen our doors to members of the public. When visiting our hospitals they will be able to come in and purchase everything from a cup of tea, to a hot meal or a piece of cake.

“We have missed them and I know our teams are really looking forward to welcoming the public back into our restaurants.”

The Trust’s restaurant and catering teams have been kept busy during the public closure by continuing to serve hospital staff and those patients staying on one of the wards.

In an average day, the hospital kitchens make 250 sandwiches to be sold in the restaurants, they prepare hundreds of salads, and cook almost 200 jacket potatoes to be served with a choice of hot or cold fillings.

On average, 500 hot meals are served daily in the restaurants, including vegan and vegetarian choices and 100kg of chips.

There are hot and cold puddings and hundreds of hot and cold drinks.

This is in addition to the thousands of meals the kitchens prepare each day for patients staying on the wards.

Mr Spencer added: “The team really do work non-stop, both in our hospital kitchens and in our restaurants. They are a great bunch of people who not only go out of their way to keep our colleagues and visitors fed and watered, but they always makes sure that they are served with a smile.”