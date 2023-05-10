Register
Lincolnshire hospital trust CEO will leave in March

The search is already underway for a new chief executive to take charge of Lincolnshire’s hospitals after Andrew Morgan announced he will be stepping down from the trust next year.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 10th May 2023, 17:39 BST
Stepping down as ULHT chief executive - Andrew Morgan.Stepping down as ULHT chief executive - Andrew Morgan.
Stepping down as ULHT chief executive - Andrew Morgan.

In a letter to staff, Mr Morgan says he intends leave his role as Chief Executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust at the end of March 2024.

​Mr Morgan has worked within the NHS since 1982, putting in 42 years service.

He said: “In that time I have had 19 jobs in 14 organisations in eight different parts of the country. I will have been a CEO of eight different organisations spread over 21 years and will have been a board member for 34 years in total.”

He added: “It has been an exceptionally varied and interesting career, and so whilst I am planning on stepping away from a full-time executive role, I am hoping not to sever my involvement in the NHS altogether. That means that you may see me appear elsewhere in the NHS in Chair/Non-Executive

Director/short-term CEO cover roles.”

​Mr Morgan expressed his pride at achieving the Outstanding CQC rating tduring his time at Lincolnshire Community Health Service, and the huge achievement of ULHT exiting special measures for quality and finance last year.

​”I am so proud that, every day, ULHT has a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people across our county.”

​His early announcement is designed to allow time to find his replacement and ensure a smooth transition.

