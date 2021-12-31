Lincolnshire hospitals shift to highest alert to cope with winter pressures

A United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust spokesperson said they have gone to OPEL Level 4, the new term for what used to be called a Black Alert, due to the number of patients and staff affected by the virus, as well as other pressures.
She said: “In line with pressures on the healthcare system in recent months across the country, we are currently experiencing a period of increased pressure on our services.
“This has been caused by the demand on our emergency departments, bed capacity and staffing pressures. As a Trust, when we experience this level of pressure we have plans in place as an organisation and a Lincolnshire healthcare system to make sure that we are able to continue to provide safe care for our patients.”
This ensures measures are in place so that the trust can deliver a base level of health care at its four sites in Grantham, Lincoln, Boston and Louth.