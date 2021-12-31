Lincolnshire hospitals shift to highest alert to cope with winter pressures

No Caption ABCDE EMN-211012-103435001

A United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust spokesperson said they have gone to OPEL Level 4, the new term for what used to be called a Black Alert, due to the number of patients and staff affected by the virus, as well as other pressures.

She said: “In line with pressures on the healthcare system in recent months across the country, we are currently experiencing a period of increased pressure on our services.

“This has been caused by the demand on our emergency departments, bed capacity and staffing pressures. As a Trust, when we experience this level of pressure we have plans in place as an organisation and a Lincolnshire healthcare system to make sure that we are able to continue to provide safe care for our patients.”