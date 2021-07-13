Lincolnshire mental health, learning disability and autism services: Have a say in the way they are delivered in county

LPFT chairman Kevin Lockyer. EMN-210126-093628001

Public governor elections for Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) are taking place this summer, with nominations open until Wednesday July 28.

LPFT governors help shape the Trust’s direction and represent the views and opinions of public members. They play a vital role in ensuring that people’s views are heard and that the Trust’s services continually improve.

Samantha Swindell, Governor and Membership Officer said: “I’d like to encourage anyone who would like to support the Trust to volunteer and put their name down for the elections.

“Many of our current governors take great pleasure from knowing that they’re influencing services for their community. Becoming a governor can help people to develop themselves, building self-esteem and enhancing listening, decision making and influencing skills.”

The Trust is looking for nominations in the following public seats: Borough of Boston, City of Lincoln, East Lindsey, West Lindsey, North Kesteven, South Holland, South Kesteven and Rest of England.

There are also three service user seats available for by-election. Service user governors represent the views of the Trust’s service users, helping to ensure that services meet their needs.

Trust chairman, Kevin Lockyer added: “Our governors play an important role in holding our Board of Directors and Non-Executive Directors to account, helping to ensure that we do the very best for our service users and maintain a strong link to our local communities.

“Being elected as a governor can bring real personal reward, and we’d like people to come forward who want to help us achieve service improvements and to ensure that the Trust continues to deliver the highest standard of care.”

Nominations remain open until 5pm on Wednesday July 28, with voting taking place throughout August and early September. Results of the election will be declared later in September.