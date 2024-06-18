Lincolnshire mental health trust crowned double winner at national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A project team at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) has won two prestigious awards in this year’s Design in Mental Health Network Awards.

The team, which was established three years ago to design LPFT’s new inpatient wards, were announced the winners of Clinical Team of the Year and the Service User Engagement Award at the awards ceremony, which took place on Tuesday 4 June in Manchester.

Last year, two new adult inpatient wards at the Peter Hodgkinson Centre in Lincoln were opened and more recently, the team has been working on supporting the design of a new inpatient unit at Norton Lea in Boston. The project is part of a national programme to improve mental healthcare services and remove outdated dormitory style accommodation.

The Design in Mental Health Network Awards are considered nationally as the most prestigious Awards for the design and build community in mental healthcare.

Tracy Colpitts & Jessica Hather receiving the Clinical Team of the Year Award on behalf of the team

Commenting on the team’s success, Alan Pattison, LPFT’s Clinical-Operational Estates Lead, said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone involved and would like to thank the judges for recognising the hard work and commitment of the project team.

“As a team, we work collaboratively with service users and experts by experience throughout all stages of design, ensuring that we create environments which are relevant, therapeutic and fit for the future.

The team were also shortlisted for Art Installation of the Year for their collaborative wall art project with the University of Lincoln.

Tracy Colpitts, Clinical Project Manager (Estates) at LPFT, added: “It is a real accolade to be highlighted nationally for the work we are doing.”

You can read more about the new wards at www.lpft.nhs.uk/new-acute-wards.