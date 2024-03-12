Lincolnshire NHS worker wins regional award for dedication to mental health research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winners were announced at a ceremony at Kilworth House in Leicester on Wednesday 6 March.

LPFT’s Research Team had been shortlisted for an award in the Exceptional Performance in Commercial Research category, while Tracy had been shortlisted in both the Outstanding Achievement by an Individual and Lifetime Achievement Award categories.

Tracy said: “I am delighted to have been given the Lifetime Achievement Award! Thank you to all my colleagues at Clinical Research Network East Midlands who have supported my career over the years, and for an outstanding awards celebration event.

“Most importantly, thank you to the wonderful LPFT Research Team - we achieve everything we do together as one very hard-working team.”

LPFT’s Research Team provide research governance to an average of 50 ongoing studies. They deliver studies based on the services of the Trust, also working with NIHR (National Institute for Health and Care Research) initiatives in Lincolnshire such as Join Dementia Research and ENRICH (Enabling Research in Care Homes). The team’s aim is to find out how to make real improvements to people's lives.

Tracy added: “I believe in the power of research to change lives for the better and it is an absolute privilege to lead research across the Trust and county. If you want to really make a difference, support and take part in research!

“My passion has always been Join Dementia Research. Anyone over the age of 18 with or without dementia can register and help to drive advances in dementia care and treatment. Register yourself and tell others how they can be part of the Join Dementia Research community.”

Sarah Connery, Chief Executive at LPFT, said: “We are incredibly proud of Tracy and the Research Team for this amazing achievement. Tracy is an asset to clinical research here at LPFT and we feel that the award is exceptionally well-deserved.

“I would like to congratulate Tracy on this fantastic accomplishment, and the Research Team for their nominations.”