Lincolnshire patients to benefit as hospital-level critical care service expands in the county

Residents of Lincolnshire can now benefit from enhanced emergency medical care when faced with a life-threatening situation, such as severe trauma, cardiac arrest or a major road accident. This specialist intervention is usually available only to patients in the hospital setting and has been shown to significantly improve survival rates by delivering critical treatment at the scene.

The East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS) has expanded their vital services into the county following a request from East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EMAS) to strengthen emergency response capabilities across the region.

For 40 years EMICS doctors have worked alongside NHS paramedics, providing advanced hospital-level care and lifesaving interventions before patients reach hospital. The charity has responded to more than 50,000 emergencies across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire—an average of three patients every day—operating 24/7, 365 days a year.

To support this expansion, EMICS has welcomed three skilled doctors to its Lincolnshire service, including Dr. David Cookson, who has worked in emergency medicine across the UK and New Zealand since 2008.

Dr. David Cookson said:

“This is a significant step forward for emergency care in Lincolnshire. I have seen first-hand the difference EMICS doctors make in critical situations, and this expansion means more patients will receive hospital-level medical intervention at the scene, when they need it most.”

Dr Tim Gray MBE, Founder of EMICS, added:

“For 40 years, EMICS has ensured patients receive expert care when every second counts. I’m delighted to welcome our new Lincolnshire doctors, whose dedication and expertise will be instrumental in saving lives.”

While the arrival of EMICS in Lincolnshire is being welcomed as a boost for the county’s emergency care provision, EMICS relies entirely on public donations to fund its lifesaving work. The charity receives no government funding and depends on community support to equip its doctors with the specialist medical tools needed for rapid, effective response.

Dr John Inman, Strategic Lead for EMICS, urged local residents and businesses to help sustain the service:

“This expansion is all about making sure that patients and their families get the best possible care when it matters most. But we can’t do it alone. We rely on the support of our community to keep this vital work going. As a charity, we receive no government funding, and we need £90,000 each year to keep saving lives. Every donation goes directly toward providing lifesaving treatment—whether that’s at the roadside or potentially in your own home.”

Residents can support the charity by donating at emics.org.uk/donate

For more information on how individuals, businesses, or organisations can help, visit www.emics.org.uk or email [email protected]